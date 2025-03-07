NHL Rumors: Stars, Predators, Maple Leafs, Jets, Sabres, Avalanche, and the Canucks

The Dallas Stars may not get to the money Mikko Rantanen wants

Darren Dreger: Believe that the Dallas Stars are/were willing to extend Mikko Rantanen upwards of $12 million. That is well short of what he may be wanting. It’s a challenge for the Stars to get a big number like that into their future payroll.

Ryan O’Reilly likely staying

Nick Kieser: Expect that Nashville Predators center Ryan O’Reilly will remain with the Predators beyond the deadline. Doesn’t sound like he wants to join another team.

Ken Wiebe: Ryan O’Reilly would likely be the best fit for the Winnipeg Jets but it’s unlikely that he’s going to get traded.

Account4Hockey: Elliotte Friedman said on NHL Network that he thinks the Toronto Maple Leafs asked the Predators about O’Reilly but were told that O’Reilly didn’t have an interest in returning to Toronto.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Edmonton Oilers

On Luke Kunin

Nick Alberga: San Jose Sharks Luke Kunin is a name for Toronto Maple Leafs fans to watch.

Michael Augello: Could see the Maple Leafs interest in Kunin for their third line center for the rest of this season and put in Fraser Minten in the 3C spot next season.

The Leafs could save their better assets for a right-handed defenseman like Rasmus Ristolainen or Brandon Carlo.”

David Pagnotta: Luke Kunin and Seattle Kraken’s Brandon Tanev could be potential bottom-six adds for the Maple Leafs.

On the Winnipeg Jets

Ken Wiebe: Ryan O’Reilly would be the best fit but he’s likely not going anywhere.

Fits for the blue line could include Rasmus Ristolainen, Jamie Oleksiak and Mario Ferraro.

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on the Winnipeg Jets: “They thought they were pretty close I believe on Luke Schenn who is now property of the Penguins, again a relationship with Carson Soucy that did not pan out and I do believe Winnipeg are team that is interested in Savard as well”

Are the Colorado Avalanche finished?

Evan Rawal: It will be interesting to see if the Colorado Avalanche are finished making moves. With the trading of Oliver Kylington last night, they’re short a defenseman.

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Seattle Kraken

Teams could be calling the Canucks about Conor Garland

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal said that it wouldn’t be a surprise if teams were calling the Vancouver Canucks about forward Conor Garland.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new, and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.