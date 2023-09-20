NHL Rumors: Steven Stamkos Disappointed No Extension Talks, and GM Julien BriseBois Explains Why

Diandra Loux posted a video of Steven Stamkos on the lack of contract extension talks with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Stamkos: “To be honest I’ve been disappointed in the lack of talk in that regard. So, it was something that I expressed at the end of last year that I wanted to get something done before training camp started. There haven’t been any conversations so…”

Reporter: “Are you willing to talk during the season or wait till after the season?”

Stamkos: “I’m ready whenever. So, I guess that was something I didn’t see coming. It is what it is.

Reporter: “Do you think it has to do with the salary cap situation?”

Stamkos: “That’s something you’re going to have to ask…”

Erik Erlendsson: Stankos: “Like I stated at the end of last year, too. I would love to extend and play here and finish up my career here but that’s out of my hands. I can’t write a contract for myself.

More of Stamkos on extension talks. “Like I stated at the end of last year, too. I would love to extend and play here and finish up my career here but that’s out of my hands. I can’t write a contract for myself.” #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/fiQseWseuH — Diandra Loux (@Diandra_loux) September 20, 2023

NHL Rumors: Jamie Drysdale, Trevor Zegras, and Shane Pinto

Kevin O’Donnell: asked Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois about Steven Stamkos’ comments about being disappointed about there being no contract extension talks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“…. 34 years old, not 44 years old. So I fully expect him to continue to be a highly productive player, not just for this coming year but for years to come.

Steven has mentioned publicly and to me that he wants to spend his entire career with the Lightning. I think it would be great for the organization if Steven could spend his entire career with the Lightning. That’s in everyone’s best interest.

At the same time, it’s not just about Steven playing out his career in Tampa. It’s about Steven staying in Tampa and the Lightning remaining a legitimate Stanley Cup contender year in and year out for the remainder of his tenure as a player on the club.

In order for, Steven and I share the common goal of bringing the Cup back to Tampa. That’s our objective. In order for us to do that in future years, we’re gonna need to spend our cap dollars as wisely as possible.

In order for me to do that I feel like I need to gather more information. I need to see how this season plays out. I need to see how the pieces of the puzzle fit this year. I need to see who steps up and is able to handle a bigger role. I need to see how the team performs.

After the season I’ll have gathered that information and then I’ll be in a better position to have a clearer picture of what our puzzle looks like going forward. What roster needs we might have and then how to allocate our cap space in order to build the best roster possible. For not only for Steven to remain with the Lightning but for us to stay Stanley Cup contenders year in and year out for the remainder of his tenure with us and hopefully bring the Cup back to Tampa.

So that’s what I would say. I would say I need to see how this season plays out before I can make those decisions. After the season, then, once I’ve gathered that information I can work with Steven and his agent on a contract structure that will be in the best interest of both sides.

Reporter: “Do you worry about that weighing on him throughout the season?”

Brisebois: (long pause) “I know, I know where he’s coming from. I know that for him it would’ve been a lot easier for him to have a contract in place but for the, in the grand scheme of things I think this is the right course of action at this point.”

NHL Rumors: The Futures of Connor Hellebuyck and Mark Scheifele Remain in Winnipeg For No