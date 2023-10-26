NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New York Islanders

Tampa Bay Lightning GM Continues to Scower Goalie Market

Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth joined TSN Radio to discuss the Lightning goaltending situation and why Julien BriseBois was up in Montreal scouting.

Host: I’m just gonna lay out a couple of things here not necessarily ask questions, but get your thoughts Saturday night at the Bell Center. Julien BriseBois was in attendance. The Tampa Bay Lightning have allowed the second-most goals in the league at 24. Montreal has three goaltenders and Jake Allen had his best game in a long time on Saturday night.

Dave Pagnotta: “Due diligence. You want to get a handle on things. I don’t suspect that especially given their cap situation a guy like Jake Allen, would fall into where they’re looking at. I mean, he didn’t start but maybe a Montembeault with a million-dollar cap might fit a little bit better for them. But I think this is more of Tampa just doing the rounds.

Some managers like to go out in the first bit of the season, to kind of go to different places, go to different teams, and look around. Last week, example, St. Louis, GM, Doug Armstrong was at the game on Monday in Toronto, last Monday when they played Chicago for no other reason, just looking around, collecting information, and getting things out of the way early. I suspect that more so than anything is probably what BriseBois was doing at that game.

