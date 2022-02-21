NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, Chicago Blackhawks, and Justin Braun

Lightning watching the Blackhawks and Panthers

Ben Pope: The Tampa Bay Lightning had two scouts listed to attend yesterday’s Chicago Blackhawks – Florida Panthers game.

Blackhawks may not be interested in trading Hagel. Keeping Strome should be an option too

Mark Lazerus of The Athletic: There have been some reports that Chicago Blackhawks winger Brandon Hagel is getting some significant trade interest. He can play in the top-six or drop down to the bottom-six if need be.

Hagel is only 23-years old and carries a $1.5 million salary cap hit for the next two years. A first-round pick in the mid to late 20’s doesn’t seem like good value. A team source said that the Blackhawks don’t have any intention of trading him.

Forward Dylan Strome has turned his season around in a top-six role. Maybe they should look at signing him to a friendly contract extension instead of trading him for a fourth-round pick.

The Blackhawks will gain a bit of salary cap space year with Marc-Andre Fleury, Calvin de Haan, Andrew Shaw and possibly Dominik Kubalik coming off the books.

After the 2022-23 season, Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews contracts expire and any re-signing would come at a lower price. An Alex DeBrincat contract extension will take up some of that savings.

Braun knows he’s in the rumor mill and can be moved at anytime

The Fourth Period: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Justin Braun is aware that his name is in the rumor mill and admits that he’s been thinking “a little bit” about his future.

“That’s everyday life in the NHL,” Braun told reporters on Sunday. “You never know when you’re going to get moved if you don’t have a no-move, or no-trade, or whatever. You just got to keep working every day, trying to help your team win. That’s the goal every time I go out there.”

The 35-year old pending UFA carries a $1.8 million salary cap hit.

The Flyers had hoped to play themselves back into the playoff race but it’s looking like they will be sellers at the deadline.

Among the teams who are believed to have some interest in Braun are the Calgary Flames, Boston Bruins, Nashville Predators and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Maple Leafs may now be out after they acquired Ilya Lyubushkin on Saturday.