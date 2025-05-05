NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning – Jon Cooper, Isaac Howard, and Ryan McDonagh

GM Julien BriseBois and coach Jon Cooper on his contract situation

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois, when asked if head coach Jon Cooper’s contract goes beyond next season, BriseBois would get into the details:

“I understand that a question that’s relevant for our fans, it’s relevant for our players, relevant to our organization. I’m not worried about Jon Cooper’s job security nor should he be.”

“When this contract ends, my expectation is he’s going sign another one and he’s going to be here…So Coop will be back next year, and I expect beyond.”

(Cooper had signed a one-year extension that expires after next season.)

Eduardo A. Encina: Cooper on the coaching rumors: “I just know that if there’s an organization out here better than this one, I want to see it. The way it’s run, it just exudes class from the ownership all the way down… For me, it’s hard to see myself anywhere else.”

Unlikely that the Lightning will sign prospect Isaac Howard

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois on prospect Isaac Howard: “values the opportunity to choose the club that he believes is the best fit for him…I would say it’s unlikely that we will sign him.”

The Lightning can trade him or they would get a second-round compensation pick if he becomes a UFA on August 15, 2026 and signs with another team.

Lightning Ryan McDonagh wants to finish his career in Tampa

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh is entering the final year of his contract.

“I have a ton of hunger still in me in wanting to win & this is a great place for me to have that chance….There’s nowhere else I’d want to be for the rest of my career. Whether it happens or not, we’ll see.”

