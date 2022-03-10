NHL Rumors: Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and the Seattle Kraken

Lightning could look for depth, and the Devils need a goaltender

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t really need to do anything but adding some depth on the blue line never hurts. Defenseman Zach Bogosian just returned after missing 15 games. The Lightning don’t have much salary cap space to worth. They could take a run at Seattle Kraken’s forward Calle Jarnkrok but may need to get a third team involved.

The New Jersey Devils may need to figure out their goaltending situation this offseason.

The Kraken are open to a lot of things

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Seattle Kraken could find themselves involved in a lot of things as they have salary cap space to use to their advantage at the deadline. Kraken GM Ron Francis.

“Yeah, we’ve made it known that we have cap space and are willing to get involved in that part of the business if the deal is right.’’

Could see the Kraken being a third team involved in a Claude Giroux trade. The Arizona Coyotes, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils could also be teams willing to retain salary for an asset. Could they get a third or second-round pick for retaining money?

Taking a player with term is also an option. They will look at everything according to Francis.

Francis said they plan on being a player in free agency again this offseason.

Francis will have to make decisions on pending UFAs Mark Giordano, Calle Jarnkrok, Marcus Johansson, Riley Sheahan and Colin Blackwell.

“You have those discussions and then you ultimately make the decision: is the interest sufficient enough to move them or is it more valuable to sign somebody?’’ Francis said. “Those are all decisions that will come to the forefront in the next week and a half.’’

Giordano will be moved and other teams have said that Kraken are looking for at least a first-round pick.