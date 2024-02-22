NHL Rumors: Teams Could Trade For Noah Hanifin With Extension Attached

Multiple Teams Continue To Eye Noah Hanifin

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined Steve Kouelas and Martin Biron on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio Power Play Segment, and when asked about why Noah Hanifin is Number One on their Trade Bait List, Pagnotta stated he is gaining the most interest with the possibility of an extension.

** NHLRumors.com Transcription

Steve Kouleas: “On your trade watch list. You have Noah Hanifin. Why Dave?”

Dave Pagnotta: “He is the top defenseman. He’s a top player that’s that’s out there right now. And all accounts, and we’ve been saying this for the last few weeks now, all accounts are Calgary is set on moving on.

There’s a lot of interest in him. It’s increased over the last couple of weeks because that word started to spread and increased because, you know, more discussion points and other teams that battled injury and that created additional LTIR space cough, cough Tampa Bay that they have entered the equation and have poked around on Hanifin.

It’s gonna take a big deal to get him out, and everybody knows if teams that want to sign him to an extension, we’re trying to after the fact they know what he wants. They know that there was an eight-year deal on the table since September at a $7.5 million cap hit for Noah Hanifin. That hasn’t changed. The deal is still there. If he wants to sign it. He just doesn’t want to sign it.

So if you’re trying to trade for this player, you’re gonna give up the assets basically to determine, excuse me to judge on this, this run and to sign him after the fact would be a bonus if you feel you can keep him around.

There are a ton of teams that would love to get their hands on this guy. New Jersey is in the mix Toronto etc, etc. But long term, how does it fit? Well, you already know the number, so you can worry about potentially negotiating a contract after the fact is you got the ballpark figure there.

He is a top dog on the list right now. Maybe later on this week, that list gets shifted a little bit. And maybe there’s another name that pops up number one on our list later in the week.”

Kouleas: “Who?”

Pagnotta: “Maybe Tease That. Maybe Tease That.”

Koueleas: “Give us Intitals?”

Pagnotta: “I can’t. That would be a little, I’ll tell you off air can’t say just yet but it might be tomorrow or Thursday. We’ll get a new number one on the list. But for now, Noah Hanifin is leading that and has his teammate right behind him in Chris Tanev.

The D market is strong. There’s a lot of options. But Calgary is kind of holding things up at the moment.”