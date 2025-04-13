NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Pettersson, Hughes, Blue Line, Tocchet, and Boeser

Can Elias Pettersson bounce back, Quinn Hughes‘ next contract and trading from their blue line surplus

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: (mailbag part 2) It’s hard to predict if Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson can return to the previous level of play. It’s not known why his game has dropped off so much. Is it the knee injury that is still bothering him? He’s struggled the past 100 games or so.

Quinn Hughes won’t win the Norris Trophy this season, but his play is up there. If that continues for another two years, he’ll be in for a huge contract with the salary cap ceiling could be around $113 million. A $13 million contract next year could be in the $16-17 million range when he’s up.

There is no reason for Canucks fans to be panicking about Hughes’ future just yet. There is no need for them to start investigating what his trade value might be this offseason. His trade value next offseason, when he’s eligible to sign an extension, is when his value would be at its highest. It’s unlikely at any point the Canucks look to trade him, unless he forces the issue with them.

The Canucks may look to trade some of the defense surplus to improve their group upfront. They’ve got Hughes, Filip Hronek, Tyler Myers, and Marcus Pettersson. Victor Mancini has been paired with Hughes lately – to showcase or to see what he’s got? Top prospect Tom Willander could make a big jump or could be used in a big deal. Hronek’s no-movement clause kicks in on July 1st.

A decision involving Rick Tocchet should come quick, and term is the issue with Brock Boeser

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Vancouver Canucks, head coach Rick Tocchet and pending UFA forward Brock Boeser.

“So Vancouver got eliminated from the playoffs this week, but they have some business that they’re going to need to clear up towards the end of the season. Number one, Rick Tocchet. And Tocchet’s full contract is up. There is a team option for next year.

Vancouver indicated that they would maybe hold him to the team option if he was going to coach next year, it would be in Vancouver. That said, it seems the Canucks have kind of cooled down on that one a little bit. And the one thing I do believe is nobody not Tocchet, not the Canucks. Want this to drag into the end of the season, after the end of the season, too long into the summer.

NHL Rumors Calgary Flames, and the Vancouver Canucks

I think you’re going to see how this is going to work out come down pretty quickly at the end of the season. I think that both sides want to make sure that everybody knows where they’re going, what’s happening, so that they can get on with the rest of their plans in the summer.

Number two, Brock Boeser, Ian McIntyre had a big article this week where Boeser said he thought it was unlikely he would stay in Vancouver. I understand the big issue here is term, Ron. I never say never, but term is the issue that both Boeser and the Canucks have found hard to bridge.”

