NHL Rumors: The Anaheim Ducks, and which teams should be going all-in

The Ducks have at least two forwards to go along with three defensemen who could be moved at the deadline

Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic: The Anaheim Ducks have pending UFA defensemen in John Klingberg, Kevin Shattenkirk and Dmitry Kulikov that will get interest at the deadline.

24-year-old forward Max Comtois may benefit from a change of scenery as he’s been struggling this season. He’s an RFA making $2.037 and has arbitration rights. It’s hard to say what his trade value is. Maybe he’d be a fallback option for the Calgary Flames if they can’t find a scoring winger elsewhere.

Forward Adam Henrique has another year left at $5.825 million and a modified no-trade clause.

Who should be going all-in?

Daily Faceoff: Mark Larkin thinks it should be the Toronto Maple Leafs, with GM Kyle Dubas without a contract for next season and needing playoff results. Could look at a top-four defenseman, an upgrade in net, or a middle six-center. They have to consider moving a first, a top prospect, and a young roster player if need be.

Nick Alberga thinks it’s the Boston Bruins. Patrice Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Krejci aren’t getting any younger. Could they look at a center like Bo Horvat or Ryan O’Reilly?

Mike McKenna thinks the Carolina Hurricanes should be looking to make a big move. They could use a center and some power play help. Max Pacioretty‘s injury left a hole.

Steve Ellis goes with the Edmonton Oilers as they’ve been wasting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl‘s peak years. Need to move picks or young prospects. Could use scoring and blue line help and maybe an upgrade in net.

Frank Seravalli would go with the Winnipeg Jets. They’ve got the goaltending and scoring but could use a little more to put them higher up in the wide-open West.