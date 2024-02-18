NHL Rumors: The Columbus Blue Jackets May Not Want To Trade Boone Jenner

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Kekalainen Out and Jack Hughes’ Heel Turn episode on Boone Jenner and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Jeff Marek: “Let me ask you about one Blue Jackets player specifically, you know, we’ve talked plenty about Elvis Merzlikins and you know what’s, what’s the future there for example. What do you think happens with Boone Jenner?

Friedman: “Boy that is a great question, Jeff. See, I don’t think that they want to trade him.

Marek: “I believe that. I believe that.”

NHL Rumors: Should the Edmonton Oilers Take A Swing at Jake Guentzel?

Friedman: “But what I do, and first of all to like Jenner has some say in this. That’s, that’s one thing that we have to recognize here. He has a partial no-trade clause.

I don’t think they want to trade him. You need good pros with all these young players. Like they have a lot of young players and you need good pros and Jenner is a great pro.

But I compared it on your radio show and I liked the comparison is, when you see someone you want to date and you ask them out and they say no. Do you give up or do you try harder? And I think there are some teams are trying harder.

Like, like, I’m looking at some teams here. How many of these teams would look better with, with Boone Jenner? Colorado?

Marek: “Yes.”

Friedman: “Rangers.”

Marek: “Yes.”

Friedman: “Edmonton.”

Marek: “Yes.”

Friedman: “Boston. Toronto.:

Marek: “Oh yeah, yep, both.

Friedman: “You know how many of them would look better? All of them.

Marek: “All of them.”

NHL Rumors: Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, and the Colorado Avalanche

Friedman: “Someone said Carolina to me to. All of them. I mean, whoever it is, they all look better with Jenner. And I think some of them are trying. I don’t know. My inclination is that Columbus doesn’t want to do this. We’ll just see if anybody makes them really think about it.”