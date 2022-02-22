NHL Rumors: The Dallas Stars Direction Doesn’t Need to be Decided Just Yet

Saad Yousuf: “Stars position hasn’t changed. People can report certain players are available or not, and it’ll get a reaction from the fanbase, but it isn’t really info. Both sides of availability are true. Team will pick a side based on where they are in March. That’s always been the case.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Dallas Stars are one of several teams monitoring how they play leading up to the March 21st NHL trade deadline before determining if they will be buyers or sellers. Stars GM Jim Nill on Sunday.

“It’s going to be the performance of our team which dictates which way we go. I’ve talked to everybody (other teams). We’ve had our pro meetings. We’re in a position where we can add if we look pretty good, or we can stay status quo, or if it looks like we’re dropping out of it, we can make some decisions from there.”

The Stars have caught up in games and have played themselves back into the playoff race. Their final couple of games before the deadline could determine their direction.

Nill says they’ve talked internally about re-signing pending UFA Joe Pavelski and they plan on sitting down with him and hopefully reaching an extension.

“That’s what I hope. I want to see where Joe is at. We got to look at our cap situation, too. And I think he’ll have some questions he’ll want answered. We’ll have some questions. But my mindset is that we want to bring him back. He’s been a great fit for us. He’s a big part of our community and our team.

“We’ll sit down and discuss that.’’

Alexander Radulov, Michael Raffl, John Klingberg and Braden Holtby are also pending UFAs.

