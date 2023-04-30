NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers may be thinking bridge deal for Evan Bouchard

Liam Horrobin of OilersNation: Frank Seravalli on OilersNation Everyday two weeks ago on Edmonton Oilers pending RFA defenseman Evan Bouchard.

“I don’t see a path as currently constituted for a long-term deal. I think they (Edmonton) are thinking and hoping to bridge. If it gets to the point where is not willing to sign a bridge and only wants long-term then it is not out of the realm of possibility that he (Evan Bouchard) gets traded this summer. I don’t think it is something the Oilers want to do; however, they are dealing with a tight salary cap.

There was an avenue to extend him over the summer to a bridge deal. He (Bouchard) bet on himself by waiting to see how the year played out. Now moving forward, I think you bet on yourself and pocket whatever the number turns out to be 2 years x $3.5 million, 2 years x $4.5 million. You put that in your pocket and then work for that $8 million deal after that.”

Tyler Yaremchuk adds that playing beside Mattias Ekholm can help get him in the $7-$8 million range.

“The other part of this too is from a player’s perspective, if you look at the back half of the season you have had with Mattias Ekholm you are going to play with him again next year. I understand wanting to cash in a little now but if he (Bouchard) improves next year we could be talking about a guy that puts himself into the $7 or $8 million range.”

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: A look at some RFAs to keep an eye on during the playoffs.

Evan Bouchard finished the regular season with 19 points in 19 games and the offense is continuing into the playoffs.

A bridge deal may cost the Oilers something in the $5 million per season range. If the Oilers go on a long playoff run and Bouchard continues to play well, the cost of a long-term deal only increases.

The Oilers don’t have a lot of salary cap room to play with next season.

