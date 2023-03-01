NHL Rumors: The Goaltender Market, Edmonton Oilers, and Detroit Red Wings

The Blue Jackets will explore what market there is for Jonathan Quick

Pierre LeBrun: The Columbus Blue Jackets will explore the goaltender market to see if they can find a contending team for newly acquired Jonathan Quick before Friday’s deadline. They have already told him this and there is no doubt that he would appreciate that.

Frank Seravalli: Do the Blue Jackets try to trade Quick now? Will the Toronto Maple Leafs be looking for goalie insurance? Quick’s brother-in-law is Matt Moulson who is a pro scout for the Leafs.

When will the goaltender market pick up?

Kevin Weekes: The goaltender market has been quiet so far but maybe that could change.

Long-term options: John Gibson (Ducks), Thatcher Demko (Canucks) and Tristan Jarry (Penguins).

Potential returns: Cal Petersen (Kings), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sabres), and Pheonix Copley (Kings).

Rental options: Cam Talbot (Senators), Joonas Korpisalo (Blue Jackets) and James Reimer (Sharks).

The Edmonton Oilers looking for forwards, and the Detroit Red Wings are looking to move some

TSN: The Edmonton Oilers are looking to add a forward according to Darren Dreger and have looked at Arizona Coyotes Nick Bjugstad and Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi.

The Red Wings realize that the top teams in the East really loaded up so they’re looking to move Bertuzzi instead of losing him for nothing in free agency. Other potential trade candidates for the Red Wings include Jakub Vrana and Filip Zadina.