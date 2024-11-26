NHL Rumors: The Ottawa Senators are Looking for a Dman, and Questioning the Core

The Ottawa Senators are looking for a defenseman

Bruce Garrioch: One league executive has said that Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staois has been aggressively looking for a defenseman.

Sens defenseman Artem Zub is now out with a fractured foot.

The Senators don’t have a lot of depth.

The Ottawa Senators may be willing to tinker with their core

Daily Faceoff: Frank Seravalli and Tyler Yaremchuk on the Ottawa Senators possibly considering shaking up their core and who could be one trade candidate.

Seravalli: “I was told over the weekend that among the conversations that the Sens have been in over the last, you know, week to 10 days, in terms of shaking up that core, one of the names that’s popped to the surface has been Josh Norris.

But if you’re going to start to make changes, you’ve got to begin to attack some of the core that’s been there for a long time that hasn’t had some success, and Norris would be one of those guys that sort of jumps to the top of the page.

Yaremchuk: “He is scoring. So what is that eight and 20? That’s almost a 35-goal pace in, in the regular season. He’s a good player, but, man, that is a lot of term and a lot of money.

You would imagine that that’s maybe like a high cap hit deal for a high cap hit deal, right? Like the sends aren’t in the spot where there’s going to be dumping them off for a couple of futures.

Seravalli: “That’s not the plan at all. I think it would be to go out and see if you can acquire some other players, and some kind of forward swap that might just give your team a different look.

I think if the sends are gonna want to truly authentically make changes, they’re gonna have to look deeper into their core, and really begin to tinker with the chemistry.

