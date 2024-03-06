NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins Have Several Players They Could Move by Friday

Jake Guentzel could be on the move today

Darren Dreger: Sources are saying that the Pittsburgh Penguins would like to have a Jake Guentzel trade in place by tonight.

The Penguins are looking for quality over quantity. They are eyeing a first-round pick, a young player, and prospects with some flexibility over the caliber of young player or prospect.

Chris Johnston: It’s expected that the Penguins will be trading Guentzel as a rental as it doesn’t appear that teams interested in acquiring him at the deadline are interested in an extension as well.

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on who the Pittsburgh Penguins could be looking to move at the trade deadline.

Tony Luftman: “The Penguins expected to be big sellers during this trade deadline period. Who do you think will be on the move from Pittsburgh’s roster?”

Pagnotta: “Other than the big boys, you name it, they’re listing on pretty much everyone. I get to Jake Guentzel in a second but outside of him you have Rickard Rakell, you have Reilly Smith, you have Marcus Pettersson, Lars Eller, Alex Nedeljkovic, and so on and so on. A lot of team have been calling about these players to understand what the interest level is of Pittsburgh moving them and what type of deals that they can potentially consummate here involving some of their veterans.

These guys, all of them would term on their contracts except for Jake Guentzel. And then with respect to Guentzel, I’m told right before jumping on here, that from the source very close to the team, that the plan now is to move. That is the expectation and the plan out of Pittsburgh. Jake Guentzel, expectation now he will be traded ahead of the deadline.

I don’t really have much of a choice at this stage. They tried to wait as long as they could. He’s expected to come off LTIR on March 10th. And what I’m hearing is, he’s progressing well, he’s ready to go.

But the expectation now, the next game he will play is likely to be in a different uniform. The asking price for Jake Guentzel, a first-round pick, a top tier prospect who’s either ready to make a jump in the NHL or already has made that jump, and a third asset. That first-round pick could be a variation of another asset that’s an equivalent value. That’s just how expensive the price tag is for Jake Guentzel. Again, the expectation now he’s definitely will be moving ahead of the deadline.”