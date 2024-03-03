NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

The Canucks likely looking a forward over a defenseman

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Vancouver Canucks

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“…. Eight years $11.6 million AAV, of course, huge win for the Canucks, (Elias) Pettersson and their fans. And we’ll see where they go from here. I still think they’re looking for a forward Ron around the deadline.

They announced that Tyler Myers is out for a little bit with a lower-body injury. That’s not an injury that is expected to take him into the playoffs. So it won’t affect their in-season cap, but I do think they’re going to look potentially more for a forward than a D but you know, Rutherford and Allvin they’ll look at everything.”

NHL Rumors: Things Pointing Towards the Vancouver Canucks Signing Phil Kessel

The Maple Leafs are looking for a defenseman and Nick Robertson will be back

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Okay, so let’s just go through a couple of the teams quick. First of all Toronto. I think there’s, they traded for (Ilya) Lyubushkin who’s playing tonight (left last night’s game with a head injury). I still think they’re looking for another defense and see what else is out there.

Nick Robertson got sent down to the American Hockey League to make room for (Calle) Yarnkrok. The Maple Leafs informed Robertson this is purely because he doesn’t need waivers and he shouldn’t expect a long stay in the American Hockey League and still in their plans to come back this season.”

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins – Reilly Smith and Jake Guentzel

The Penguins want prospects for Jake Guentzel, and Bryan Rust isn’t going anywhere

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on the Pittsburgh Penguins, Jake Guentzel and Bryan Rust.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “Jake Guentzel, the number one forward remaining on the market. From what I understand Pittsburgh has told teams they are more interested in two prospects as opposed to a prospect and a first-rounder. They prefer prospects over picks. That’s what Pittsburgh has told teams. They’ve told several teams this, of course, they you know if you need them to eat money, or they have to take a contract back that could change the dynamic, but that’s the key thing.

Also, Brian Rust, who’s injured right now, he has a no-move clause. I’m under the impression the Penguins went to Rust recently and said we aren’t even going to ask you to move it. So Rust is going to stay with Pittsburgh. He’s out right now but he’s highly respected and teams ask.”