NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Are Still Talking to Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi

The Toronto Maple Leafs still talking to Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi

TSN: Chris Johnston is a bit surprised that the Toronto Maple Leafs and Max Domi are this close to the start of free agency. The sides continue to talk and they’re not that far apart.

“I think that they both see the value in each other. They’re hammering away right now with that July 1 deadline hanging over their heads. It wouldn’t surprise me if they found a way to get that done but right now it’s a difficult stage of those talks.”

Tyler Bertuzzi also remains unsigned. Johnston notes that Bertuzzi is willing to work with the Leafs with term and money.

“I don’t think any hard lines are being drawn. All things being equal, Bertuzzi would like to remain in Toronto but both Bertuzzi and Domi are waiting to see if the money will be there and if they’re a priority for the Leafs as they look to shore up their blueline.”

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show with Matt Marchese talking about Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forwards Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi.

Marchese: “The Mitch Marner and John Tavares discourse is still ongoing …”

Friedman: “Can I, can I, just the one thing about, I saw some reports that Bertuzzi might be gone. We’ll see. I’ve kind of heard similar but I’ve learned this year that what’s true now might not be true in five minutes.

You know, I’ve also heard they’re really battling to get something with Domi. I know there were reports initially that it would have to be about five times five. I don’t think that’s the case right now. I, I think, I think, I’ve heard the ask is in the four times four range, which doesn’t strike me as incredibly unreasonable.

But again, I think the Maple Leafs are trying to be you know, really careful. You know, Domi, I think really wants to stay in Toronto. I think they really want to keep him but that’s kind of where I heard that, some of the, you know, fencing is going on right now.

It’d be I, like I think Domi was really good for them. And I think he’s very, I think this is where he wants to be but I think right now the Leafs are just tried to be really careful.