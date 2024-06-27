NHL Rumros: Toronto Maple Leafs – Goaltending, Trade assets, UFAs of Interest, and the No. 25 Pick

Toronto Maple Leafs – goaltending, trade assets, and pending UFAs that they might be interested in

Jonas Siegel and James Mirtle of The Athletic: The Toronto Maple Leafs were runners-up on Jacob Markstrom with some believing their offer was better. The Leafs included their 2024 first-round pick in the offer.

Teams believe the Nashville Predators will keep Juuse Saros.

Free agent options for the Maple Leafs in net include Laurent Brossoit, Anthony Stolarz, Kevin Lankinen, and Cam Talbot.

Goaltending is the Leafs top priority and they also want to upgrade the right side of their blue line.

Trade assets for the Leafs include their 2024 first-round pick, Timothy Liljegren, Nick Robertson and maybe Mitch Marner.

Pending UFAs that interest the Leafs are Chris Tanev, Nikita Zadorov, Brady Skjei and Brandon Montour. Could the Leafs offer the 34-year-old Tanev more than four years to bring down the cap hit?

The Leafs are also interested in UFA Matt Roy. It’s thought he might get a long-term deal around $6 million.

Adding two impact defenseman or one big RHD and a cheaper option like Joel Edmundson or Ilya Lyubushkin.

Upfront, David Perron and Dakota Joshua played for Craig Berube and interest the Leafs. Jake DeBrusk is another forward of interest.

It looks like Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi will go to free agency.

Will the Maple Leafs trade or keep their first-round pick?

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving when asked about their first-round pick, 25th overall.

Reporter: “… keep the first round pick?”

Treliving: “I don’t know what that is Josh, that’s probably not very good if I deal it. But I wouldn’t say I’m not, I’m not opposed to moving it.

I would say as I sit here right now, more than likely we’re making the pick. You know, there’s, there’s, we’d certainly look at it if it’s, if it fits, obviously a player that can fill a hole in our lineup right now.

I don’t think that’s likely. You know, the next step with that Josh is looking to possibly acquire more draft capital. We’ll see. But I think it’s probably more than likely right now that we’re going to make the pick.”