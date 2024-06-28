NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Plan On Upgrading Their Blue Line

The Leafs plan on fixing their blue line

TSN: Darren Dreger says the money is going to go to the Toronto Maple Leafs blue line and GM Brad Treliving is looking for right-handed defensemen. He’s got a long list of targets.

It starts with Chris Tanev, then Brandon Montour. What about Matt Roy if he leaves the Los Angeles Kings and hits the open market? You’ve got Brett Pesce going to open market, leaving Carolina and Alexandre Carrier would be another, along with Sean Walker. So there are a lot of options Treliving is kicking the tires on.

The Toronto Maple Leafs really like Chris Tanev

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show with Matt Marchese talking about the Toronto Maple Leafs and their desire to upgrade their blue line.

Friedman: “If anybody comes to Toronto, there’s a couple things to keep an eye on here. Number one, the GM in Toronto knows Chris Tanev more than he knows, like he knows Tanev and Zadorov, right? Like he knows those guys.

He tried to get them last year. He tried to get them together. He couldn’t make a deal. It was gonna be a big price to get the two of those together. And you know, it just it didn’t work out between them and the flames.

You know, I think that knowing Treliving, I think that Tanev is the guy he likes the most. Because he likes his game and he likes him personally and he knows him.

Yes, there’s always an injury factor there. There’s a risk factor there. And I think that, what I think, I think the Leafs are trying to be very careful with term. They’ve been careful with it on Bertuzzi. They’ve been careful with it on Domi.

But they really want to address their blue line. They really like Tanev. And so, I think if they’re going to do something, that for someone that they might not be willing to do for someone else, it’s possible for me that Tanev is the guy. So we’ll see how it all plays out.