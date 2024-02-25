NHL Rumors: The Trade Deadline Is Less Than Two Weeks Away, Where Six Teams Stand

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines talking about six teams that could be making some moves by the trade deadline including Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers, Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, and Vancouver Canucks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Ron McLean: “… Elliotte we’re inside two weeks to the trade deadline and you’re going to run us through at least six of the teams and what they may be up to.

Friedman: “Just stuff that we’re hearing and things that are they’re going on out there.

So we’ll start off in Pittsburgh. After they lost to LA last week in the great Jagr retirement ceremony night, I think things really started to intensify around the Penguins.

NHL Rumors: Seattle Kraken, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, and the Ottawa Senators

And obviously, the big name is Jake Guentzel. Everybody really interested in him. I think that some of the teams have expressed interest include the likes of Vegas, Vancouver, Edmonton, Carolina, Florida, and I have no doubt that there are more.

But I believe this has also gone beyond Guentzel. I believe there’s other players in the Pittsburgh organization that have begun to get attention. Obviously, none of the big guys, they’re not doing that.

But one position I do think that people have started to ask about and the Penguins will consider is goal. They’ve got (Tristan) Jarry and (Alex) Nedeljkovic at the NHL level. They’ve got a really good prospect and Joel Bloomquist who’s having a good year and the American Hockey League. And a couple of teams have suggested to me that you might want to add to the list of goalies who couldn’t be moved. Someone in Pittsburgh.

McLean: “You might go to the Edmonton graphic there Brian but before you do, because Steve Staois and Dave Poulin are watching. Is (Erik) Karlson going to Ottawa because there’s been talk of that?”

Friedman: “That’s just me spitballing. Let’s not get too crazy about that one. at this point in time.

Edmonton. You know, they’ve, they’ve talked a lot about targets bigger and smaller, but I think one of the things that the Oilers are doing is looking at some forward depth. Not necessarily on the top line, but throughout their lineup.

And I think they have some interest in two players from Anaheim, Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick. Now I don’t know if that’s both or just one of the two but both of those names are names that are being linked to the Oilers.

In Philadelphia. Jeff Marek is going to report in his notes tomorrow, and I’m stealing it tonight, that there are teams that have contacted the flyers about both Nick Seeler and Sean Walker as a pair. They’ve been very good together this year. The Flyers are weighing whether or not to sign them or trade them but I believe at least two teams according to Jeff have asked about acquiring them as a pair.

The Maple Leafs. People are always wondering about the Maple Leafs whether you like them or don’t, that Toronto continues to go looking for a right-hand shot defenseman. That has been there look for most of the season and that continues.

Dallas. I had a few people say to me that people should be talking more about the Stars. That behind the scenes they are quietly one of the more aggressive teams. They definitely think they can win the Stanley Cup. They are looking for defense and they are looking for depth.

And finally Vancouver and probably should mention Vancouver and Boston playing each other tonight. But the Canucks, look like Jim Rutherford has been at this a long time they think they can win. He could, there’s a lot of things he could try to do.

NHL Rumors: On the Vancouver Canucks and Pending RFA Elias Pettersson

But one of the things I think that has developed over the last couple of weeks in Vancouver is the amount of noise around (Elias) Pettersson and I think what that has led to is teams calling the Canucks and saying, what exactly is going on here and could he be available? Now, the Canucks do not want to comment on this they feel the noise is already enough, but they are telling teams we are trying to sign him and that is our goal.