NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are almost capped out for next year, and some College UFA Centers

Four ways for the Vancouver Canucks to become cap compliant for next season

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller and Brock Boeser survived the trade deadline and will be with the team at least through the end of the year.

The Canucks are basically capped out for next year already and they don’t have a full roster. GM Patrik Allvin has already stated it won’t be an issue getting cap compliant.

Buying out Oliver Ekman-Larsson would be one way but Allvin said he doesn’t want to do that. Four other options for the Canucks to shed some salary.

Trade J.T. Miller – He doesn’t have a no-movement clause until his seven-year extension kicks in on July 1st. There was interest at the deadline in Miller with a team calling on deadline day but no offer was made.

Trade Brock Boeser – Teams wanted the Canucks to retain a portion of his $6.65 million cap hit for the next two years and the Canucks weren’t interested in that. At $5 million he’d be more appealing. The Pittsburgh Penguins were interested but went with Mikael Granlund instead.

Trade Tyler Myers – Owed a $5 million signing bonus on July 1st, then only a $1 million salary with a $6 million cap hit. Has a 10-team no-trade list.

Buying out Ekman-Larsson – He has four years left on his contract and it would cost the Canucks $19.3 million spread out over eight years.