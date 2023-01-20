NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, Bo Horvat and who are we talking about here?

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Bo Goes? on the latest on the Vancouver Canucks and Bo Horvat.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “I think this has intensified this week. I don’t know that it’s going to happen for sure but I believe some teams have stepped up and indicated they’re serious. We’ll see where it goes.

But I definitely heard that there were conversations. I believe as we record this on Thursday night, and please understand that things can change but I believe as we record this on Thursday night, the Canucks have not given anyone permission to talk to Horvat for an extension.

Again, these situations are fluid. They can change but nobody has denied to me that there has been some intensifications.

Now, who are we talking about here? I guarantee you I’m missing teams. I have no doubt that I’m missing teams cause I think there’s some teams involved in some things this year that, or at least talks that I’ve been missing out on.

I think Seattle’s in it. I think Minnesota’s been around but they can only do him as a rental. I think Boston’s been around it but it’s not easy for them to do it.

You mentioned in the Meier part that’s still to come, we taped earlier today, New Jersey. I think New Jersey’s around something. I’m not saying yes, I’m not saying no here, but I think they want to do things. And I think…”

Marek: “Colorado?”

Friedman: “I haven’t heard them but it doesn’t mean it. Makes sense.

Carolina. I don’t know what to make of it. I think Carolina, they don’t do rentals. At least they don’t pay big prices for rentals. But I do think they want to win, so I won’t discount them.

Marek: “It would fit what they need.

Friedman: “Yes.”

Marek: “Like we’re looking for need here and teams that are used to taking big swings. That’s Carolina.”

Friedman: “Yeah, but you know, it’s, rental, generally not their way.

The one thing I think about Seattle is, I think Seattle would do it to keep him. And one thing about the Kraken, is again, I want to stress, if they’re in, it makes sense for them to do it earlier so they have him and they can start talking to him.

Marek: “Here’s what I wonder about. Last podcast, what did we talk about? Trying to get everything done all at once. Get your big things out of the way.

Listen, we all watched either the show or the clips from TNT on Wednesday night, and how the guys were joking around with Rick Tocchet. And now the news of Bo Horvat’s situation intensifying.

Is this headed to, we’re trying to get everything done here now as quick as possible, and get this behind us.

Friedman: “I don’t think they’re rushing to get Horvat done. I just think some people have gotten, what I’ve heard is some people have gotten a bit more serious.”

Marek: “This would fit Jim Rutherford‘s MO. The one thing we know about Rutherford is he doesn’t like waiting to the deadline. That goes back to when he won the Stanley Cup with the Carolina Hurricanes in 2006. This does fit how he traditionally does business.

Friedman: “But I think in this particular case, it takes two do deal right? You’re not making a stupid trade. Other teams had to do it for real. I think that’s what changed here, is I think is some other teams have gotten serious.

You know what Jeff, what team I really wonder about here, would be a total wild card, is Tampa. It wouldn’t be easy but I know they want to win. I had one guy who said to me, I don’t think they could do it, but I think they’d try.

Marek: “Jeez, what would they be prepared to give though? Like I, you and I talked about this the other day, and Tampa always has players ready to come up from Syracuse and they can jump in.”

Friedman: “I just want to throw it out there cause I had one guy, he goes, I admit I’m paranoid. That’s what he said to me. He goes, I admit I’m paranoid but he wondered if there’s any chance that Tampa could pull it off. Cause he thinks that’s the kind of guy that they would go for.”

Marek: “Just because you’re not paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re not watching either.”

Friedman: “Yes.”