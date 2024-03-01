Vancouver Canucks And Non-Rental Trade Deadline Targets

Thomas Drance Of The Athletic: Obviously, the Vancouver Canucks are in a swoon. Some scoring is needed and wingers like Pavel Buchnevich and Frank Vatrano could fill that role among others.

More physical two-way acquisitions may include Nick Bjugstad and Jordan Greenway. Patrick Allvin might have to get a bit creative to nab either of these players.

Then, there is Columbus where it seems several targets are in play. The problem with Adam Boqvist is his risky style of play for a defenseman. Risk is a theme with Columbus targets like Alexandre Texier and Andrew Peeke. Does Vancouver take a swing if the higher profile trade options fizzle?

Again, it seems like the trade deadline is not going to have as many big splashes.

The Boston Bruins, Matt Grzelcyk, And More

Pluto Shinzawa of The Athletic: Yes, the trade deadline approaches for Matt Grzelcyk and it is a stressful time. The prospect of potentially not being in Boston to the Boston native causes uneasiness.

With no extension on the horizon, teams surely have come calling on the 30-year-old defenseman. Jake DeBrusk remains in the same position and yes he rescinded a trade request two seasons ago. Now, injuries have hampered Grzelcyk this year. He has been out three times and his metrics have suffered.

Cam Neely and management acknowledge that defense is more and more of an issue. They need a healthy Grzelcyk which is partly why Boston is unlikely to move the veteran. Teams like Boston and the Vancouver Canucks need their defensemen to step up and get healthy.

Again, Boston keeps giving up goals and have had seven games in a row decided by one goal. They need to see more of the old Grzelcyk as opposed to what they have seen in 2024.

For the pair, it may tell a lot about their fate together more in the summer than now. Still, the stress is real.