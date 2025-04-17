NHL Rumors: Now the Work Begins for the Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames proved many people wrong this season. Many picked the Flames to finish near or at the bottom of the Pacific Division and Western Conference. However, with a win on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings, the Flames can finish with 96 points and will miss the playoffs.

That’s right. With 96 points, the Flames will miss the playoffs. What a remarkable season for the Flames. Calgary was in the fight for the playoffs right until Game 81. The St. Louis Blues earned a regulation win over the Utah Hockey Club, and the Minnesota Wild earned a point heading to overtime first against the Anaheim Ducks before winning in overtime, knocking the Flames out of playoff contention.

Jonathan Huberdeau is Having Fun Playing Hockey Again

Who would have thought the Flames would be in this fight, considering Calgary is ranked 30th out of 32 teams at 2.65 goals per game? It is pretty remarkable. Jonathan Huberdeau had a bounce-back season. Nazem Kadri, Matt Coronato, Blake Coleman, Yegor Sharangovich, MacKenzie Weegar, Rasmus Andersson, and, of course, their young rookie goalie Dustin Wolf carried this team.

But it was a team effort. This was a team playing for each other, not with each other. Though it was disappointing the way the season ended because they came so close to getting in the playoffs, this young group learned what it takes by playing meaningful hockey down the stretch. That is a credit to General Manager Craig Conroy and what he has built in Calgary. He moved out players that did not want to be there, rebuilt the prospect pool, and found a formula that works.

Now the work will begin for Conroy, who will look to add more scoring in the offseason and build around what is already on the roster, as Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period told Scott Laughlin and Gord Stellick on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio.

Dave Pagnotta: “I think, for this club, and even though, even if they don’t end up making it (which Calgary did not), I mean, it’s holding your head up high with how you performed this season going into next season. With the talent that you’ve got there, and you said it with respect to Dustin Wolf, his performance this season. Checkmark, they got their goaltender. He’s performing at this level. You don’t have to worry about making any type of move on that side of things in the offseason.

I think it gives Craig Conroy and his staff a lot of confidence going into that season to find additional complementary pieces that connect well with the guys on this club. See how (Nazem) Kadri’s performed this season, To see Jonathan Huberdeau rebounding, putting up 28 goals so far this season. With (Matt) Coronato and the way that he’s played this year. And he made the additions that after that move with Philadelphia, bringing in (Joel) Farabee, bringing in (Morgan) Frost. And (Connor) Zary’s performance this year.

Like, they’re able to see some of the pieces that they’ve got. And now it allows Craig Conroy to make some adjustments this offseason, as I said, add some pieces that can gel with this group, but just continue to improve. They’re going to address Rasmus Andersson in the off-season. One more year on his contract, they want to try to get him signed to an extension. If they can’t get there, then they’ll deal with it in another way. But at least with the performance of Wolf and some of the kids on this team and some guys having rebound seasons.

It gives management ammunition to add to this club this offseason. I think they’re going to be an interesting club to keep tabs on this summer.”

So, the Calgary Flames have a lot to be happy about, even though, as Blake Coleman said on Sportsnet after the game, it was “gut-wrenching” that they missed the playoffs. However, there is much to be excited about for Calgary fans as they look to build on this season.

Again, nothing is ever given in this league, and the records go back to 0-0 next season, but the will and the competitiveness are there, which will keep them in every game. They should be back in a similar position. However, the experience and the playoffs they add could get them into the playoffs next year.

