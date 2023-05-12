NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, salary cap issues and trying to move out salary

Naftali Clinton of Daily Faceoff: Frank Servalli on Daily Faceoff Live with Tyler Yaremchuk talking about the Vancouver Canucks and their need to move salary this offseason.

Seravalli says that he’s been told that the Canucks have been calling around over the past few weeks to gauge the cost to move some of their contracts.

“The main focal point is that the Canucks are active on trying to move Conor Garland’s salary. You heard Brock Boeser say at the end of the season that he doesn’t really want to be traded. It’s still certainly possible that they find a new home for Boeser. And they always have a break glass in case of emergency play with J.T. Miller before his no-trade clause kicks in on July 1. Garland is someone they’ve really keyed in on with the term remaining on his deal he might provide some flexibility. So Garland is one name that they’ve been focusing on.”

The price is steep as they are hoping someone will take a contract that has more than one year and at almost $5 million a season (referring to Garland).

Taj: Frank Seravalli on Canucks Central: “Canucks have been somewhat aggressively in talks with teams to at least understand the prices of what it would cost to unload a contract. A lot of focus has been on Garland…To this point the prices have been very high…Teams want high picks in return.”

Sportsnet 650: Mike Halford on the Vancouver Canucks salary cap issues this offseason.

Halford: “I really wonder if this keeps Patrik Allvin up at night. And Jim Rutherford up at night.

Jason Brough: “It’s a pretty stressful situation”

Halford: “They’re sitting there going, ‘Man, I wonder what we’re going to have to do in order to shed salary. Are we going to have to give a sweetener that we really don’t want to have to give up to move Conor Garland?’

To move what is a good player in the NHL. Like a legit NHL player who can play on your second line or your third line. He’s good on five-on-five. Is he a perfect NHL player? Of course, he’s not. He’s not. There are issues with Conor Garland’s game.

But again, the Canucks have three wingers that are overpaid at this point. Conor Garland, Brock Boeser and (Anthony) Beauvillier. I think at this point they’d accept moving any one of them, but the question is, how much is it going to cost them to actually do that, and then, where does that even leave them?

Are they then just cap compliant without the ability to actually identify weaknesses on the team and address those issues?

I wonder if this keeps Patrik Allvin up at night. He’s in a position where you’re like, ‘How are we gonna do this?’ Like, I’d like to think he has a bunch of irons in the fire. Like okay, well, if this doesn’t out, we can go to this. We’ve had previous talks with this team and they’ve shown interest. Blah, blah, blah.

Things change so quickly in the offseason. Often times it’s a like a game of musical chairs and to often we’ve seen the Canucks without a chair. Without a dance partner to make trades with. Which is why we saw what happened last offseason where they just, they tried. They tried to shed salary. They just couldn’t do it, and they were like, ‘Well, we’ll do, we’ll kick the can down the road to this offseason.’

Well, this offseason has arrived and these next couple of months are going to be enormously important for the Canucks.