NHL Rumors: There could be at least four teams poking around Elias Lindholm

NHL Network: David Pagnotta on NHL Tonight on Calgary Flames pending UFA Elias Lindholm.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Tony Luftman: “Let’s move on to Elias Lindholm. The Flames have a whole bunch of decisions to make. Staying or going, what do you think about Lindholm?”

Pagnotta: “Little bit of a different situation here, Tony, than what’s going on in Toronto with the Leafs behind me.

NHL Rumors: Expect Movement Four To Six Weeks Out of the Trade Deadline

Calgary and Lindholm, unless something unless these two sides got into the holiday festive spirit over the last few days and kind of iron things out, which doesn’t seem to be the case. This is going to prolong and they’re not close to an extension. He made it clear (inaudible) season and he’s looking for $9 million-plus on a long-term deal.

So far Calgary remains hesitant to get near that and teams continue to check in to see what is his availability like. It looks like as of now, it still, it’s continuing to trend towards him being moved between now and the trade deadline. You know, of course, the trade freeze lift later . Unrestricted free agent, very sound two-way player. Not having the greatest from an offensive perspective this season with the Calgary Flames.

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Bruins, Avalanche, Hurricanes, Devils, Canadiens, Oilers, and Capitals

But expect teams like the usual suspects, Boston and Colorado, to poke on him but also don’t be surprised to see a team like Carolina, even Winnipeg enter the mix to see if they can solidify, excuse me, their center position. They got some cap space. He doesn’t have a big cap hit. He would certainly fit in any of these teams.”