NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Florida Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs plans with Ilya Samsonov remain day-to-day

TSN: Chris Johnston on the Toronto Maple Leafs short-term plan with goaltender Ilya Samsonov, who is with the Toronto Marlies of the AHL. He practiced with the team (Marlies) for the first time on Tuesday since being assigned to them last week. He had been working out on his own or with coaches. He was recalled by the Leafs and practiced with them on Wednesday.

“And as much as I get the sense the Leafs would like to have a nice rolled-out plan for how this is going to go, that plan remains very much day-to-day, and they’re making sure not to put too much on Samsonov’s plate here because they’re hoping at some point down the line, he’s going to be an option for the Leafs again.”

Could teams have interest in Chicago Blackhawks Petr Mrazek?

Charlie Roumeliotis of NBC Sports Chicago: Several teams are eyeing the goalie market and someone could consider Chicago Blackhawks pending UFA Petr Mrazek. Mrazek knows the better he plays, the greater the speculation could become.

“It’s January, it’s getting close to those days where a lot of people will be asking this question I guess,” Mrazek told NBC Sports Chicago. “But I’m just letting it play how it is and just focusing on myself and playing the game and being healthy and feeling good, and not worry about things I can’t control and let’s see where it will lead us.”

The 31-year-old Mrazek does have a 10-team no-trade list and has said that he hopes he able to re-sign with the Blackhawks.

Florida Panthers, Sam Reinhart extension talks ongoing

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart is a pending UFA and he said that loves it in Florida and that talks are “ongoing’ and “positive.”

“I’ve got no problem with contract negotiations being ongoing, it’s not taking away from my preparation or how I handle day-to-day. That’s kind of where I stay in my head, kind of my focus. The interest is definitely mutual and definitely positive.”

Florida has a much lower tax rate. For example, Matthew Tkachuk‘s $9.5 million cap hit is equivalent to $12.875 million in Toronto.