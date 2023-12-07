NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Edmonton Oilers

The Toronto Maple Leafs may be cautious with their assets and a couple of blue line options

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: With the Toronto Maple Leafs moving a lot of assets in past years on trade deadline rentals, they could take a more cautious approach this year. Treliving has said they absolutely would like to improve their blue line. They’ve tried for Nikita Zadorov and Chris Tanev. They’re still interested in Tanev.

Do think the Maple Leafs have looked at Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen who has three years left on his contract at a $5.1 million cap hit. Don’t think the Flyers are looking to give him away.

Decentralizing the NHL Draft is Such A Bad Idea

Anthony Di Marco of the Fourth Period: (written on Tuesday) Ristolainen may be a $3.5-$4 million player in today’s market according to some industry people. He does still have value, especially in the playoffs. “One team believed to have internal interest in Ristolainen is the Toronto Maple Leafs, though trade discussions between the two sides have not yet materialized.”

Wonder if the Maple Leafs would still be interested (different GM) in San Jose Sharks defenseman Matt Benning. He’s currently injured at the moment and not coming back anytime soon.

Ethan Bear would be another possibility for the Leafs. The Canucks are interested and he’d like to return. Who can fit the money?

NHL Rumors: Oilers and Philip Broberg, and the Sharks and Anthony Duclair

Quick Hits on Edmonton Oilers Philip Broberg and Jack Campbell

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Edmonton Oilers may not have given defenseman Philip Broberg permission to talk to teams, but there is interest in him.

The Edmonton Oilers will eventually give Jack Campbell another shot. His last start didn’t go well so that idea is on hold for now. It would cost the Oilers a lot to shed his contract.