NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Goalie Market

The Toronto Maple Leafs are one of several times interested in a KHL pending free agent

Joshua Kloke of The Athletic: Maxim Tsyplakov’s agent Alexander Chernykh said that he spoke with senior members of the Maple Leafs management for almost an hour last week on zoom. The Maple Leafs are one of at least 12 teams interested in the right winger.

The 25-year old Tsyplakov will be free agent after his season with Spartak Moscow is over. He’s scored 30 goals in 45 games this season. He’s 6-foot-3.

The Maple Leafs inquired if Tsyplakov is able to play center.

He’s eligible for a one-year entry-level deal.

NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals

The goalie market has no shortage of names that could be available

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Marc-Andre Fleury holds the cards on his future. Does he want to go? Would he be okay with being a backup? Fits could be the Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche or Edmonton Oilers.

An offer would have to be something the Calgary Flames could say no to if they were to approach Jacob Markstrom.

It’s fairly quiet around Flames Dan Vladar and Columbus Blue Jackets Elvis Merzlikins.

Anaheim Ducks GM Pat Verbeek is willing to listen to calls on John Gibson, who wouldn’t mind playing in some playoff games. There are two prices – one for having salary retained and one for no salary retained.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes said again he’s okay with keeping all three of goalies. He has his price and sticking to it – likely a high draft pick. Like Gibson, there are two prices depending on if salary is retained for Jake Allen. He’s got a year left at $3.85 million and a partial no-trade.

NHL Rumors: The Goalie Trade Market

Teams have noticed San Jose Sharks goaltender and pending UFA Kaapo Kahkonen but are a bit leery on him not having any high-pressure games.