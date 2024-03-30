NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Minnesota Wild

It makes sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs to extend Mitch Marner and not trade him

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) This offseason isn’t the offseason for the Toronto Maple Leafs trade forward Mitch Marner. He is a do-everything forward for the Leafs. He’s not taking less than his $10.9 million.

You don’t trade someone like Marner unless you’re getting equal value back. It’s likely a trade the Leafs wouldn’t win unless they’re getting back a No. 1 one defenseman of similar age.

The Leafs should sign him to a long-term extension and deal with Marner, Auston Matthews, and William Nylander making around $38 million for the 2025-26 season. The salary cap for that season could be around $90 million. John Tavares $11 million will be off the books when Marner’s extension kicks in and he’ll be playing elsewhere or at a much-reduced number.

NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

Marc-Andre Fleury is looking to play another season with the Wild

Jean-Francois Chaumont of NHL.com: It doesn’t sound like Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has any intention of retiring after the season. Fleury this week in an interview.

“The door is more open today for a return than it was in September or October.”

Fleury added

“I also thought it was going to be my last season,” he said. “When we spoke this past summer, I was telling myself that I was preparing for one last year. But the mood has changed. camp wasn’t easy, my hips were hurting, we were losing games at the start of the season. I wasn’t playing the way I wanted. I ended up feeling better and I started playing better. I rediscovered the joy of playing hockey. For the first few months, I wasn’t finding it very fun. I had hip problems and the team was struggling.”

It would be a one year contract and he’ll only play for the Wild.

“Yeah, it’s probably Minnesota or retirement. I wouldn’t want to move and take my three kids out of their environment. They’ve moved enough already.”

NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Wild, Devils, Predators, and the Senators

Fleury will meet with GM Bill Guerin to discuss his and the team’s future after the season. Guerin said they are open to having Fleury back next season.