NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Islanders

The Toronto Maple Leafs will need to move some salary out and they have a few options

James Mirtle of The Athletic: So if/when the Toronto Maple Leafs sign Max Pacioretty and/or Steve Lorentz they’ll be over the cap and have up to 26-man on the roster. They’ll need to make moves.

Jani Hakanpaa and Connor Dewar could be LTIR candidates. Sending Conor Timmins to the AHL would save some money.

Over the past couple of weeks, some have been wondering about the potential to move veteran forwards like Calle Jarnkrok ($2.1 million) or David Kampf ($2.5 million).

If Hakanpaa should for a couple of months that his knee is good, would the Leafs look to move Timothy Liljegren and his $3 million cap hit? There was talk back at the draft that he could be moved. If Liljegren ends up as their seventh defenseman, they may be better off to move his salary.

Brock Nelson is okay with talking extension in-season but could the New York Islanders look to move him if things go sideways this season?

Ethan Sears of the NY Post: New York Islanders, soon to be 33 years old forward Brock Nelson is a pending UFA, and he’s open to talking extension during the season.

“I’m indifferent,” Nelson said. “I know that’s the backside of it, but at the same time, right now it’s just coming in here, working and playing. Having fun and worrying about your game. All that will sort itself out.

“ pretty comfortable with Lou and have a great relationship with him. Kind of sort things out and see how they play out. For me, there’s not a whole lot that goes into it outside of that and I get to go home and be with the kids. I get to not think about the game, which is great.”

If the Islanders are not in the playoff race by the trade deadline, he could be one of the top players available. He has a 16-team no-trade clause. The Islanders plan is to be in the playoff race and not sellers at the deadline.