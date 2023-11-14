NHL Rumors: Nikita Zadorov discusses his agents tweet, trade request and ice time

Sportsnet: Nikita Zadorov was asked about the tweet his agent Dan Milstein put out about him not likely re-signing with the Calgary Flames, and if he’s looking for a trade out of Calgary.

Reporter: I got to ask you about last night, the tweet that came out from your agent, you probably knew this question was coming. What was the thought behind it? Were you in support of that tweet? And what was the, I guess, the point of sending it out last night?”

Zadorov: “Well, I mean, I am supporting, obviously, it’s my agent. I mean, I have to support him. That was his decision to make that tweet? I mean, he’s definitely going to protect me. Wants the best opportunity for myself? You know, so I think he’s definitely helping me in that situation.

I mean, that’s your job to discuss and all that stuff. I mean, you understand there’s a lot of business stuff going on and everything, you know, off like probably talked about 90% of that. It’s you guys so I can only see 10% of what’s going on actually behind the cutains.

But I mean, I, I love my time being Calgary Flame. I’m enjoying that every day. I love the fans. I love the city. I mean, like I said last summer, you know, like I would love to be Calgary Flame for my whole life. But I mean, the business side, sometimes stuff happens, you know, so I mean, we just gotta, my agents gotta protect me in some points for sure.”

Reporter: “Have you in fact asked for a trade?”

Zadorov: “Well, we’ve been discussing and like I said, I cannot really say a lot of stuff, you know, maybe it’s gonna be time when I’m going to be able to share it with you and for sure.”

Zadorov: “Well, I mean, I’m not controlling. I can feel wherever I want, but the coaches are controlling it, you know. Like, my job is go out there and compete. I mean, that’s, I think that’s what I’m bringing in every night. You know, at the end of the day, it’s my 11th year in the league, and it’s all about my teammates right now.

So I feel like that’s not a really proper situation for our team right now for sure, you know, in this regards, and, I mean, I would be pissed off if would be them if I see that for my teammate, but I hope they understand one day for sure. And I mean, I’m, I’ve been focusing on being a great teammate my whole life, you know, I think if you ask the guys around the league who played with me, I hope nobody said a bad word about me.

You know, I would always step in for the guy would always help I would always be there for the guy and would always kill for any of my teammates and the ice. And that’s what I’m gonna keep going keep doing that every night. It’s a good opportunity to plan to sleep and be humble.”