NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs Continue To Look For a Defenseman

Maple Leafs Search Continues For Upgrades at Defense

Matt Larkin of Daily Faceoff: Larkin writes the Toronto Maple Leafs defensive issues continue to be an issue. There were signs before the season started defense was going to be an issue. Out were Luke Schenn and Ryan O’Reilly along with Erik Gustafsson. In was, Tyler Bertuzzi, Max Domi, and Ryan Reaves.

Then there is John Klingberg. Klingberg is not the same player he was in Dallas or even Anaheim. And with Klingberg heading to LTIR, the Maple Leafs need defensive help. Again it all depends if he comes back this season or if is he heading to Robidas Island for the rest of this season. The amount of money will factor into what the Maple Leafs do.

Larkin notes the Leafs might have even more money to play with the injury to Mark Giordano and takes a look at seven defenseman that could help out the team.

Chris Tanev – Calgary Flames – Leafs GM Brad Treliving is familiar with this player. He is physical, block shots, and is a right shot. Good on five-on-five. He has a 10-team no-trade list. Not to mention the New Jersey Devils are in the running for his services.

– Leafs GM Brad Treliving is familiar with this player. He is physical, block shots, and is a right shot. Good on five-on-five. He has a 10-team no-trade list. Not to mention the New Jersey Devils are in the running for his services. Andrew Peeke – Columbus Blue Jackets – Peeke has term. He is signed through the 2026-27 season at $2.75 million a season. He is a stay-at-home physical defenseman that can log minutes.

– Peeke has term. He is signed through the 2026-27 season at $2.75 million a season. He is a stay-at-home physical defenseman that can log minutes. Alexandre Carrier – Nashville Predators – Predators are in the murky middle. Uncertainty if they make the playoffs. Carrier is UFA and carries a $2.5 million salary cap hit. There is some uncertainty around what he can be. This is a riskier play for the Maple Leafs.

– Predators are in the murky middle. Uncertainty if they make the playoffs. Carrier is UFA and carries a $2.5 million salary cap hit. There is some uncertainty around what he can be. This is a riskier play for the Maple Leafs. William Borgen – Seattle Kraken – Borgen is signed through 2024-25 season making $2.75 million a season. Another typical stay at home defenseman that can play five-on-five and penalty kill.

