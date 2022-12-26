NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Dallas Stars, Edmonton Oilers

Maple Leafs trade deadline needs

TSN: James Mirtle of The Athletic on TSN Radio when asked what he thinks is the most critical position the Toronto Maple Leafs have to address to at the NHL Trade Deadline.



Matthew Cauz: “We were talking about Christmas gifts to give the Toronto Maple Leafs and I throw out the gift of stability on the second line. Is that the gift you would give Kyle Dubas or would it be something else?”

James Mirtle: “Have another high-impact forward on the team whether is on the second line or someone that potentially could play center and you could build a really effective third line.

Some of the centers available are Bo Horvat, Jonathan Toews, or Ryan O’Reilly is a guy that gets talked about a lot. If the Leafs could get a player like that… a player that could play on the left wing of the first or second line or chip in at center on the third line a little I think that changes the complexion of what the Leafs have upfront.

Yeah, that would be at the top of my wishlist at this point. Especially given how well the goaltending and defence are playing at the moment. We will see where they (Maple Leafs) are in February. But for them, the biggest need is up front.”

The Dallas Stars are looking to add a top-six forward

TSN: Dave Pagnotta of the Fourth Period states the Dallas Stars are looking to add a forward.

When asked about the salary cap and teams that would be considering buyers at the deadline NHL Trade Deadline, Pagnotta says you can throw the Stars into the mix of buyers looking to add a player at the deadline as they have more salary cap space than others to do so.

Dave Pagnotta: “You look out West the Dallas Stars are without question want to make an add. They have a little cap space, and a little bit of flexibility, more so than other teams like the New York Rangers or Boston Bruins for example.

“Dallas would like to add another top-six forward to the mix. That’s another team to look at. But again all of the clubs are in playoff contention or within the top three of the division at this point and looking to see what kind of deals can be made. And what options are available to them.”