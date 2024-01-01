NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Montreal Canadiens

Goaltending options for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: So the Toronto Maple Leafs will go with Martin Jones and Dennis Hildeby for now. Ilya Samsonov will try to find himself in the minors and Joseph Woll isn’t ready to return from his high ankle sprain.

If they go the trade route, there are some starter and backup/tandem options.

Starters – Jacob Markstrom (Flames – two years at $6 million per), Elvis Merzlikins (Blue Jackets – one year at $5.4 million), and John Gibson (Ducks – four years at $6.4 million). Markstrom is unlikely, Is Merzlikins a true No. 1 goalie? Would the Ducks retain half of Gibson’s salary and how much extra would that cost the Leafs?

Backups/tandem – Eric Comrie (Sabres – $1.8 million), Anton Forsberg (Senators – one year at $2.75 million), Alex Lyon (Red Wings – one more year at $900,000) Kaapo Kahkonen (Sharks), Dan Vladar (Flames – one year at $2.2 million), Jake Allen (Canadiens – one year at $4 million), Kevin Lankinen (Predators – $2 million), Anthony Stolarz (Panthers) James Reimer (Red Wings), and Jaroslav Halak (UFA). How many are truly upgrades for the Leafs?

Will someone offer up a lot for David Savard and Sean Monahan?

Eric Engels of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Montreal Canadiens defenseman David Savard has a year left at $3.5 million and there are some teams that may pay a high price for him given that he’s not just a rental.

Don’t think the Canadiens will trade forward Josh Anderson. He’s got three years left at $5.5 million.

Don’t think the Canadiens and Sean Monahan have talked about a contract extension. Can the Canadiens get a first-round pick or a quality prospect for Monahan? The Canadiens have Jake Evans and Christian Dvorak under contract for next season, so if they can get a good return they may consider trading him.