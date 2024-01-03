NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Playing matchmaker, and Tyson Barrie

The Toronto Maple Leafs should extend Simon Benoit

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs blue line is fully healthy and they’re carrying eight defensemen. Only one of Simo n Benoit, William Lagesson and Conor Timmins will get into the lineup – nice depth options for coach Sheldon Keefe.

Benoit is a pending RFA and the Maple Leafs should consider extending the 25-year-old. They currently only have three defensemen under contract for next season.

NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Matching teams to six potential trade targets

Pierre LeBrun and Chris Johnston of The Athletic: Playing matchmaker with some players who could be traded by the March 8th NHL trade deadline.

Elias Lindholm – LeBrun the Boston Bruins and Johnston the Colorado Avalanche. The Bruins would likely want to extend and could find ways to make it work without their 2024 first-round pick. The Avs have their first-round and Bowen Byram could be available in the right deal.

Chris Tanev – LeBrun the New Jersey Devils and Johnston the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Devils try to land Tanev and Markstrom in a huge deal?

Jake Guentzel – LeBrun the New York Rangers and Johnston the Edmonton Oilers.

Jake Allen– LeBrun the Carolina Hurricanes and Johnston the New Jersey Devils.

Ilya Lyubushkin – LeBrun the Toronto Maple Leafs and Johnston the Dallas Stars.

Sean Monahan – LeBrun the Colorado Avalanche and Johnston the Winnipeg Jets.

NHL Rumors: There could be at least four teams poking around Elias Lindholm

Could the Vancouver Canucks be the best landing spot for Tyson Barrie?

Clay Brewer of Nashville Hockey Now: Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie carries a yearly cap hit of $4.5 million and a pro-rated hit right now of around $2.6 million. He’s a pending UFA and teams may want the Predators to retain money. The Predators are already retaining salary for two players – Ryan Johansen and Mattias Ekholm.

Teams that might have an interest in Barrie include Edmonton Oilers, New Jersey Devils, New York Islanders, and the Toronto Maple Leafs. The best landing spot for Barrie could be the Vancouver Canucks. Barrie is from Victoria BC.