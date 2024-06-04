NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs have started talking to Tyler Bertuzzi. They should be prioritizing goaltending and defense

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: There haven’t been any serious trade talks with teams about Mitch Marner or with Marner’s agents about a possible trade. An NHL GM: “It’s all Fantasy Island stuff.”

The Toronto Maple Leafs should be making it a priority to improve their goaltending and blue line. They can’t overspend on players like Max Domi and Tyler Bertuzzi and have the room to fix their problems in net and defense.

David Pagnotta: The Maple Leafs and Tyler Bertuzzi’s agent have started contract talks. It’s still early in the process and there is a long way to go.

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: The New York Rangers already have $76.39 million committed to players for next season. Will the Rangers need to make some big moves to shake things up?

Forward Chris Kreider‘s no-movement clause converts to a 15-team no-trade list on July 1st but that move wouldn’t make sense.

Defenseman Jacob Trouba‘s no-movement clause converts to a 15-team no-trade list on July 1st and his game slipped this season. He has two years left at $8 million and he is their captain.

Forward Barclay Goodrow has three years left at $3.641 million. He may have been a buyout candidate after the regular season but put up six goals in 16 playoff games. He may have some trade value now.

If defenseman Erik Gustafsson leaves in free agency, they’ll need to find his replacement. They still have an issue with their first-line right winger.

Forward Kaapo Kakko is a pending RFA and his struggles continue. He’s still only 23 and there will be teams interested but he won’t land the Rangers a big haul. He’s still a serviceable third-line winger. Could they get a second or third-round pick for him?

Goaltender Igor Shesterkin is eligible for a contract extension this offseason. He’d be a UFA after next season and will be owed a big raise from his current $5.66 million cap hit.

Defensemen Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider are RFAs with arbitration rights. Evolving Hockey projects Lindgren at six years and a $4.871 million cap hit. Scheider is projected at two years and $2.129 million per. Kakko is projected at two years and $2.774 million per.

The Rangers will need to scour the trade and free agent market for top-line right winger.