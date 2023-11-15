NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Vancouver Canucks, and the Boston Bruins

The Maple Leafs, Canucks will keep an eye on Flames Chris Tanev

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Chris Tanev is another defenseman the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks will be keeping an eye on ahead of the deadline.

“I learned in a hurry when we first started working with him,” Calgary Flames head coach Ryan Huska says. “You look at the offensive players in this league, and they see it differently, where they go. They know how to find open ice.

“Chris does that on the defensive side. And he’s pretty special in that regard, where he has an understanding of where that next play is going to go. So, he always finds himself in the right position, and he has great composure and poise with the puck. He knows where the pressure is coming from. He knows where his open man is. And he makes great plays for us, too.”

The Canucks tried to acquire Nikita Zadorov back in June

Patrick Johnston of The Province: Elliotte Friedman reported on the weekend that the Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams interested in Nikita Zadorov. It’s not the first time the Canucks have been interested.

Back in June, the Canucks tried to trade for Zadorov. When a deal couldn’t be done, they signed Carson Soucy. There is the obvious Dan Milstein, Canucks familiarity.

Zadorov is left-handed but can play on the right side. If the Canucks were able to acquire Zadorov, he’s not playing on the left side with Quinn Hughes, Soucy and Ian Cole already there. Mark Friedman has played well so he may not come out. Tyler Myers has been in the rumor mill for two years.

The Boston Bruins have had interest in Nikita Zadorov before

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Could the Boston Bruins have interest in Calgary Flames pending UFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov?

A source on the weekend:

“I look at the Bruins right now and the way they’re built – they’re big, hard on the forecheck and playing playoff style – I’m thinking Sweeney’s in on Zadorov. I know for a fact Sweeney’s looked into him before. They’ve been listening on Grzelcyk. That could be a great 1-for-1 one for guys headed for free agency?”

Cap wise the deal would work as Grzelcyk comes in a $3.6 million and Zadorov’s at $3.75 million. The Bruins acquiring him would also block two Eastern Conference rivals (Toronto Maple Leafs and the New Jersey Devils have been linked) from landing him.