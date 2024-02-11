NHL Rumors – Trade Deadline Musings And Tampa Bay

Trade Deadline And NHL Math

David Pagnotta Of The Fourth Period: NHL Math and those Trade Deadline Musings are something else. Just when one thinks these things are figured out, something else happens.

The NHL seemed content with 32 teams and obviously they never were. Whether Ryan Smith’s group acquires a current NHL team or gets an expansion team, eventually there will be a 33rd team and then a 34th.

Now, it will be interesting to see what happens with Arizona. There is a potential owner with deep pockets willing to take the Coyotes to Salt Lake City. Again, the Coyotes are their own saga. That will be intriguing to see what happens next.

Back to the trade deadline, it seems Philadelphia may move Scott Laughton as well. Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev could be moved by Calgary’s GM Craig Conroy. Even Columbus could trade Boone Jenner if the price is right. Meanwhile, no one truly knows what is going on with Jake Guentzel and Pittsburgh.

Also, New Jersey waits to see what may open up on the goaltending market. The potential exists for a longer-term fix later and a shorter-term fix now. Keep an eye out. New trade avenues can open at any time.

Tampa Bay And A Defenseman

David Pagnotta Of The Fourth Period: Unfortunately, the Tampa Bay Lightning got dealt a cruel blow when Mikhail Sergachev broke his leg in two places. Fracturing the femur and tibia means he will be out for the regular season at the least. Now, the Lightning need another defenseman.

Tampa Bay needs a mobile defenseman who can play a strong two-way game. Also, that rearguard must come reasonably cheap. This is because the Lightning are tight up against the cap. What else is new? With the defender out longer, room opens up but even then only so much.

Tampa Bay remains linked to players like Noah Hanifin and Sean Walker for starters. It will be intriguing to see what other names may open up. Could Tampa try for Walker and maybe Alexandre Carrier perhaps? Do they go in the direction of Tanev and Carrier? Anything is possible now.