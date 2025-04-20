NHL Rumors: New York Rangers, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The New York Rangers need to find a way to change, but it won’t be easy

Peter Baugh of The Athletic: The New York Rangers’ time to win is now with Artemi Panarin and Chris Kreider 33 years old. J.T. Miller is 32, with Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck turning 32 by the start of next season.

They don’t have a lot of salary cap flexibility with Alexis Lafreniere‘s and Igor Shesterkin‘s contract extensions kicking in. Just under $9.7 million in space with Will Cuylle and K’Andre Miller as RFAs.

Miller could be shopped, but then you’d need to find his replacement. Kreider’s name has already been out there, but he carries a $6.5 million cap hit and a 15-team no-trade. Salary retention is a possibility, or maybe even a buyout. Zibanejad has a full no-movement clause.

Chicago Blackhawks GM on the coaching search, Connor Bedard not thinking extension yet, and pending UFA Ryan Donato

Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of the Athletic: Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said they haven’t set up any interviews yet, and adds.

“… I think we’re going to remain open-minded about things and where we want to go, who could fit, whether it’s internal or external. I don’t necessarily think we’re just going to look at something different from Luke because we’re potentially in a different spot. I think we are in a different spot, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to pigeonhole ourselves into looking into just one specific thing or one specific type of candidate.”

Forward Connor Bedard is eligible to sign a contract extension after July 1st, but said he hasn’t “put too much thought” into whether he’ll sign right away or wait.

Ryan Donato is believed to have a three-year, $12 million offer and has said he wants to stay in Chicago.

“We’ve talked, and I’ve voiced plenty of times how much I love being here and want to be a part of the future here,” Donato said. “It’s something I’ve got to work on my own game and help the team, but also helping the young guys. And there’s a lot of exciting opportunity here and it’s definitely something that I voiced that I want to be a part of.”

2022 sixth-round pick Dominic James has indicated that he won’t sign with the Blackhawks and will become a UFA on August 15th.

