NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens

Rick Dhaliwal: Agent Ben Hankinson on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn: “Does he re-sign in VAN, could he re-sign with VAN in the summer, does he get moved for a good return. I have talked with the Canucks about a lot of possibilities when it comes to Luke, no decision yet.”

Nick Alberga: Have been hearing that the Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames could be the leading contenders for Vancouver Canucks defenseman Luke Schenn if/when he becomes available.

The market is not set for Joel Edmundson with the Megna trade. The Canadiens have other assets to move as well

Sean Campbell: Has the defenceman market been established with the trade between the Sharks and the Kraken, 30-year-old left-handed defenceman on the defensive side, has double the amount of points of Joel Edmundson, I know he has half of the experience, Montrealers see Jaycob Megna gets traded for a fourth-round pick, is that what they can expect for a Joel Edmundson?

Pagnotta: “No not for Joel Edmundson. He would not be moving for a fourth-round pick. The ask can still be a first-round pick. He still got term left on his deal. He is a better player certainly. The return for Joel Edmundson has to tickle Kent Hughes in the right places.

So if it does not work then he will sit back and you have a potential piece to move next season by the deadline in the rental market. Because I don’t think anyone is anticipating the Canadiens all of a sudden turning things around and being left Cup contenders next season. You have to be realistic about the situation.

But with him there are things to figure out, the (Sean) Monahan situation from a health side of things, you have other assets potentially to move out that are on expiring deals with (Evgenii) Dadonov and (Jonathan) Drouin. It is a Mike Hoffman with one year left on his deal.

Are we going to get those bigger hockey-type trades involving Josh Anderson? His name keeps popping every now and again.

There is a lot of talk around the Habs. It is just a matter of setting the marketplace.”