NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat

Teams are calling the Canucks about Andrei Kuzmenko but they want to see if they can re-sign him

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says that there hasn’t been any contract talks between the Vancouver Canucks and pending UFA forward Andrei Kuzmenko. The sides are expected to talk in the next month, but teams are already calling the Canucks about him.

“He’s got a cheap cap hit. Teams that are going for it, that are a contender, have almost no cap room – he would fit the bill both in terms of what he can do offensively and the fact he doesn’t take up a lot of room on the cap. But for now, the Canucks aren’t even sure they want to move him.

They want to try and see if they can sign him. I think the price starts at at least $6 million per year on a bridge deal for Kuzmenko to stay in Vancouver, where by all accounts he is quite happy.”

Potential fits for Bo Horvat and comparable trades

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Bo Horvat is the top rated player on the trade target list. The 27-year-old pending UFA has no trade protection.

Potential fits:

Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, Washington Capitals and non-contending teams like the Columbus Blues Jackets and Detroit Red Wings.

Comparable rental trades:

Flyers trade Claude Giroux, German Robtsov, Connor Bunnaman and a 5th round pick to the Panthers for a first- and third round pick and Owen Tippett.

Senators trade Matt Duchene and Julius Bergman to the Blue Jackets for a first-round pick, Vitali Abramov and Jonathan Davidsson.

Comparable sign and trades:

Senators trade Mark Stone and Tobias Lindberg to the Golden Knights for Erik Brannstrom, a 2nd round pick and Oscar Lindberg.

Senators trade Jean-Gabriel Pageau to the Islanders for a first- and second-round pick.

