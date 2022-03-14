NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, and the Winnipeg Jets

Canucks eyeing Scanlin

Rick Dhaliwal: College free agent defenseman Brandon Scalin’s season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha is not over and he’s free to sign. The Vancouver Canucks are one of the teams that have been closely watching them.

Three players who the Blue Jackets could trade

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: If the Columbus Blue Jackets are to make a big acquisition it would be for a young player with term left on his contract. They aren’t looking for a short-term fix. The Blue Jackets could just ‘stay-the-course’ at this year’s trade deadline.

The three best bets for the Blue Jackets to trade.

Max Domi – Likely their biggest trade chip for a team looking for a second- or third-line winger. On pace for 15 goal, 48 point season.

Dean Kukan – Teams looking for depth on their blue line could have interest and the return for the Blue Jackets won’t be big.

Joonas Korpisalo – With a .883 save percentage this season, his return won’t be close to what it was two years ago. May only be a third-string insurance policy at this stage.

The Jets could move some forwards but could then be in the market for a forward

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: It doesn’t appear that Winnipeg Jets pending UFA forwards Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny will get a contract extension offer from the team.

Both players could be moved by the trade deadline. (Wiebe’s piece was written before Copp left last night’s game with an injury)

If both players are traded, and Cole Perfetti doesn’t return from his shoulder injury for a while, they may need to trade for a middle-six forward.

The Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers and Edmonton Oilers have been keeping a close on the Jets lately. For salary cap reasons, teams will be waiting until closer to the trade deadline to make a move.

An interesting trade target for the Jets would be Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk. DeBrusk still wouldn’t mind a trade out of Boston and would give the Jets some size and skill on the wing.