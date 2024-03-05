NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Jake Guentzel, and Phil Kessel

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal and Don Taylor talking about a Vancouver Canucks trade target, and the latest on Phil Kessel.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dhaliwal: “Donnie I asked this morning if the Canucks are in on (Jake) Guentzel and I was told that they’re still poking around on everyone. Because they don’t want to trade a first-round pick. So how do you get a, how do you get a big name without trading the first-round pick? Well, what you do is you put more prospects into a deal that is a bigger name. But I’ve been told this morning that there’s serious interest from Vancouver on Guentzel.”

Taylor: “Well, but when it comes to big name Lindholm has worked out so well. Why wouldn’t you go after another bigger name?”

NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Dhaliwal: “Lindholm there’s concern there. I mean, just from you gave up so much Donnie and the offense is not there. But look at night, 77% in the faceoff circle.”

Taylor: “He uses him a lot.”

Dhaliwal: “He uses him a lot. But I mean he played 15 minutes in the third line last night. The offensive ois there. I you know you gave up a ton but they sent mixed signals, the Canucks. They do a good job of that. They tell you they’re not in the big name and now you’re hearing they’re pretty serious about trying to make something work with the Penguins. And …”

Taylor: “Can I just stop you right there?”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Taylor: “You talked about prospects, draft picks, what they’d have to get give up to get somebody of real significance.”

Dhaliwal: “Yep.”

Taylor: “Do we draw a connection between the trade deadline and (Vasili) Podkolzin being called up?”

Dhaliwal: Yeah, that’s a great point by you because all the sudden, you know, he gets called up. (Arshdeep) Bains gets called up for four games. I don’t know if Podkolzin’s going to be here long term and is he getting a run for the rest of the year Don or is he just getting for games like Bains as well?”

Taylor: “Or is he being showcased?”

Dhaliwal: “Is he being showcased? I mean, the timing of him coming up five days, six days before the trade deadline is interesting. And then you hear the, the Penguins want and I think I said this last week, they want two ready made young players who can play in the NHL today.”

It’s sort of like in Calgary when they got (Yegor) Sharengovich. The young guy he stepped in that’s the type …”

Taylor: “From the Devils.”

Dhaliwal: “Yeah.”

Taylor: “Sharengovich.”

Dhaliwal: “Sharengovich for (Tyler) Toffoli. Toffoli is another name that’s popped up in Vancouver but Donnie, Devils are trying to re-sign him right now. Okay.”

Taylor “And (Jonathan) Lekkerimäki, (Tom) Willander, that’s not going to happen.”

Dhaliwal: “Those guys are off the table.”

But I am hearing, so I wonder if this plays into what’s going on this week, but I am hearing a Phil Kessel decision could come down in the next couple of days. So I wonder if this is all related.”

NHL Rumors: Pacific Division Rumor Roundup

Taylor: “Send him to Pittsburgh.”

Dhaliwal: “Send him to Pittsburgh. But you got to sign him first. But anyways, I’m hearing a Kessel decision, he’s still in town, I wonder if it’s all related, deadline this that. Kessel decision could come down in the next 48 hours.”