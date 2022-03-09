NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks – Miller, Halak, Boeser and Young Blue Line Targets

Miller and Halak likely staying but what about Boeser?

Taj: Thomas Drance on VANcast on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller: “I don’t think JT Miller is going to get traded at this juncture. I’m not saying it’s impossible but I think it’s going to take a real godfather offer, the type you can’t refuse.”

Taj: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on Canucks forward Brock Boeser: “I’ve had some people say to me they think it’s likely going to be Boeser that gets moved. I’ve had other people say to me don’t go with that…they said they think it’s going to be the player who can get them the best Dman they can get.”

Rick Dhaliwal: Corey Hirsch on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Jaroslav Halak: “As of right now, I have been told Halak will not waive his no trade.”

Potential young blue line targets for the Canucks

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks are looking to add a young defensemen if they move one of their better trade chips. Elliotte Friedman on Saturday.

“The thing that could tip all of this, is can the Canucks get a young defenseman out of this, that could determine the route they go.”

Ten potential trade targets for the Canucks that are between 20 and 25-years old.

K’Andre Miller, LD, and Braden Schneider, RD, New York Rangers – The Rangers are eyeing J.T. Miller. The Canucks were insisting on Schneider according to Arthur Staple but that was a non-starter for the Rangers. Miller is more established and is left-handed.

Bowen Byram, LD, Colorado Avalanche – Both Rick Dhaliwal and have heard the Canucks linked to Byram. He’s been dealing with health issues during his young career. Nazem Kadri‘s contract is up and J.T. Miller has a year left.

Calen Addison, RD, Minnesota Wild – Patrick Johnston suggested a Nils Hoglander for Addison package a few weeks ago but don’t think the Canucks are looking to move Hoglander just yet.

John Marino, RD, Pittsburgh Penguins – With Kris Letang possibly leaving, they may not want to move a right-handed dman, and the cost to acquire could be high.

Ivan Provorov, LD, Philadelphia Flyers – The Canucks likely don’t have the future assets to land him.

Ty Smith, LD/RD, New Jersey Devils – The Devils have been linked to Brock Boeser and Conor Garland.

Cal Foote, RD, Tampa Bay Lightning – The Lightning have their first-round pick but are don’t have mid-round picks. They could use some right-handed D depth and some bottom-six speed.

Rasmus Sandin, LD, Toronto Maple Leafs – Leafs have been eyeing J.T. Miller.

Sean Durzi, RD, Los Angeles Kings – Kings are loaded on the right side.