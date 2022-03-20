NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Nashville Predators

A critical weekend for the Canucks

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on 32 Thoughts on the Vancouver Canucks

“Vancouver Canucks. So here’s the thing with Vancouver. It sounds like this weekend is going to dictate a lot about what Jim Rutherford and Patrik Allvin do. Tonight they’ll catch the Calgary Flames on a back-to-back. Tomorrow they’ll face off against the Buffalo Sabres. If things go sideways for the Vancouver Canucks, there is some speculation that come Monday, they will be open for business. The two names we hear most, of course, Conor Garland Brock Boeser. Elliotte, I don’t get the sense they have any inclination to trade J.T. Miller.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Predators unlikely to trade Forsberg if not extended by the deadline

Alex Daugherty: Have mentioned before that Nashville Predators GM David Poile won’t be trading Filip Forsberg by the deadline and don’t believe Forsberg will leave via free agency.

(from part of the thread) “To wrap this up, the only solution for Poile is to get a deal done. The latest reports say the contract value is the sticking point, as it so often is. He might have to overpay. It wouldn’t be the first time.

But a trade–after all the time he’s spent getting to this point– would be devastating. As odd as it seems to say: if no deal is done before March 22nd, Poile is just going to have to bite the bullet and not trade away the best forward his team’s ever seen.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts on the Nashville Predators and Filip Forsberg

“Meanwhile in Nashville, one of the teams we’re watching tonight. Filip Forsberg. The word is contract talks have not gone well. They’ve gone to a bit of stop. This can always change with one phone call. I’m always wary about making these kind of pronunciations tonight, but I do think that David Poile has at least tested the market to see what it is for Forsberg. I don’t think he’s going to get traded but I think the Predators are at least looking at this because talks aren’t going well right now.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription