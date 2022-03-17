NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Trade Tiers, and a Top 20 Trade Block Big Board

Canucks trade tiers
Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks are still in the playoff race but two weekend losses didn’t help. A look at their trade tiers as the deadline is fast approaching.
Still not moving – Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Bo Horvat, Thatcher Demko and Vasily Podkolzin.
Only if the offer is massive – J.T. Miller, Conor Garland, Tyler Motte (not even a low-2nd round), and Luke Schenn.
Complete wild-card tier – Brock Boeser, and Nils Hoglander.
Alex Edler Tier – Jaroslav Halak.
Shedding Cap Commitments – Tyler Myers, Tanner Pearson, Travis Hamonic, Jason Dickinson, and Tucker Poolman.
On Canucks Myers and Motte
David Pagnotta: There has been lots of speculation on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler but there hasn’t been anything serious at this point in time.
Myers does have a full no-trade clause until July 1st and then it will be a 10-team no-trade list.
Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on Canucks defenseman Myers: “Don’t think the Myers camp is impressed with these Myers leaks and rumors.”
Taj: John Shannon said on Sekeres and Price that on Myers: “The other name you’re starting to hear is Tyler Myers. That’s one name in the last 5-6 days that has surfaced.”
Taj: Dhaliwal said that if the Canucks received a top 40 draft pick, they would consider trading forward Tyler Motte.
Top 20 Trade Block Big Board
Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report: Ranking the top 20 players who could be dealt by the March 21st trade deadline.
20. John Klingberg, Dallas Stars
19. Jeff Petry, Montreal Canadiens
18. J.T. Miller, Vancouver Canucks
17. Nick Paul, Ottawa Senators
16. Justin Braun, Philadelphia Flyers
15. Filip Forsberg, Nashville Predators
14. Jake DeBrusk, Boston Bruins
13. Calle Jarnkrok, Seattle Kraken
12. Artturi Lehkonen, Montreal Canadiens
11. Andrew Copp, Winnipeg Jets
10. Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks
9. Semyon Varlamov, New York Islanders
8. Rickard Rakell, Anaheim Ducks
7. Marc-Andre Fleury, Chicago Blackhawks
6. Jakob Chychrun, Arizona Coyotes
5. Ben Chiarot, Montreal Canadiens
4. Tomas Hertl, San Jose Sharks
3. Hampus Lindholm, Anaheim Ducks
2. Mark Giordano, Seattle Kraken
1. Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers