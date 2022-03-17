NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks Trade Tiers, and a Top 20 Trade Block Big Board

Canucks trade tiers

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: The Vancouver Canucks are still in the playoff race but two weekend losses didn’t help. A look at their trade tiers as the deadline is fast approaching.

Still not moving – Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Bo Horvat, Thatcher Demko and Vasily Podkolzin.

Only if the offer is massive – J.T. Miller, Conor Garland, Tyler Motte (not even a low-2nd round), and Luke Schenn.

Complete wild-card tier – Brock Boeser, and Nils Hoglander.

Alex Edler Tier – Jaroslav Halak.

Shedding Cap Commitments – Tyler Myers, Tanner Pearson, Travis Hamonic, Jason Dickinson, and Tucker Poolman.

On Canucks Myers and Motte

David Pagnotta: There has been lots of speculation on Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler but there hasn’t been anything serious at this point in time.

Myers does have a full no-trade clause until July 1st and then it will be a 10-team no-trade list.

Taj: Rick Dhaliwal on Canucks defenseman Myers: “Don’t think the Myers camp is impressed with these Myers leaks and rumors.”

Taj: John Shannon said on Sekeres and Price that on Myers: “The other name you’re starting to hear is Tyler Myers. That’s one name in the last 5-6 days that has surfaced.”

Taj: Dhaliwal said that if the Canucks received a top 40 draft pick, they would consider trading forward Tyler Motte.

