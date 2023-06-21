NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights, New Jersey Devils, Connor Hellebuyck and Pierre-Luc Dubois

Limited cap space for the Vegas Golden Knights

Dan Kingerski of Vegas Hockey Now: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner‘s status for next season is still up in the air and GM Kelly McCrimmon didn’t have much of an update.

Currently, the Golden Knights only have about $3.4 million in projected salary cap space. Lehner could be an LTIR candidate again next season.

The Golden Knights won’t have a lot of time to make decisions on pending UFAs Ivan Barbashev, Phil Kessel, Teddy Blueger, and Adin Hill. They will have their core back next season. Barbashev is the only player who played in their top nine that is not under contract for next season.

Connor Hellebuyck would be okay with the Devils but he may be too rich for their blood

TSN: Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck would be okay with a sign-and-trade to the New Jersey Devils from what Pierre LeBrun is hearing. The Devils have investigated and have talked with the Jets but his asking price may be too high.

“But I think what probably gives New Jersey pause and some other teams is the kind of money that Hellebuyck would want in an extension. We believe that to be in the Andrei Vasilevskiy range, around $9.5 million per year. And, you know, we get why he’s asking for it perhaps, he’s a Vezina Trophy finalist, but, I think for the Devils, does that work in their cap? I think that price would have to come down for New Jersey to get more involved in this.”

Dreger adds that the amount that Hellebuyck is looking for on an extension is limiting his market.

Kings have cap issues and the Canadiens can wait on Pierre-Luc Dubois

TSN: Darren Dreger says that there are more teams interested in Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois than just the Montreal Canadiens and Los Angeles Kings.

“We know the LA Kings have cap issues, the Canadiens hade made it clear that this isn’t going to be extortion via trade, they can wait if necessary for when Pierre-Luc Dubois becomes an unrestricted free agent in a year.”