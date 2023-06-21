NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, Arizona Coyotes, and the Ottawa Senators

The Calgary Flames have a few players they may move

TSN: Darren Dreger says the Calgary Flames could be exploring trade options for at least three players.

“Meanwhile, looking at another Western Canadian hotspot, and that’s the Calgary Flames. CAA Hockey has their fingerprints all over that and navigating potential trades of Noah Hanifin, Mikael Backlund and Tyler Toffoli. Busy time.”

The Arizona Coyotes are loaded with picks and looking for roster players

TSN: Chris Johnston says the Arizona Coyotes are going to be active leading up to the trade as they are loaded in draft picks, cap space, and have lots of roster spots available.

They have two first-round picks this year, nine second-round picks in the next three years, and nine-third round picks in the next three drafts. They are looking to move some picks for players.

“And what they’re targeting right now are players they consider to be good players that might be expendable in their current homes because those teams have some cap issues and are looking to dump salary. This is a change in thinking for the Coyotes, who are looking to move into a more competitive window and try to bridge a gap here until their top prospects are ready to be NHL players.”

A trade comparable for Alex DeBrincat?

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: The Ottawa Senators are aiming for the playoffs next season, and they’ll be looking to recoup some assets for Alex DeBrincat after giving up the seventh overall pick last year, as well as second and third.

Since DeBrincat doesn’t seem interested in a long-term deal with the Sens, he’ll be traded at the draft or by the start of free agency. A sign-and-trade would land the Sens the biggest return.

His list of teams he submitted to the Sens is believed to include Dallas Stars, Nashville Predators, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights, and the Detroit Red Wings.

The Minnesota Wild traded Kevin Fiala (RFA status) to the LA Kings could be comparable and it landed the Wild a first-round pick and the rights to Brock Faber. The Senators should be able to get more.