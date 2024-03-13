NHL Rumors: Vegas Golden Knights Still Have Work To Do This Offseason.

The Vegas Golden Knights continue to make headlines. At the NHL Trade Deadline, they acquired Tomas Hertl from the San Jose Sharks. They also acquired Noah Hanifin from the Calgary Flames. The Golden Knights have some players on their roster who have to sign extensions. Even with the cap going up, they might not be able to keep them all.

Dave Pagnotta of The Fourth Period joined TSN Radio in Montreal and was asked when the Noah Hanifin extension could happen and whether players like Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault will become available at the deadline.

Noah Hanifin and Vegas Still Working on an Extension

Host: “Any idea when we see the Hanifin extension get done?”

Dave Pagnotta: “We all thought it was going to happen already. It sounds like it’s there at least in terms of what the number and term is. It’s just now a matter of him being comfortable with the surroundings if he’s good with, you know, being there and likes the environment, likes the city, likes where they live. It’s a very desirable place to live, even from a family perspective, obviously outside of the strip.

So, you know, for him, he’s still 27 or turning 27; he wants to get acclimated, so I think the deal is there. It sounds like there’s a there’s a seven-year deal there for him. It’s just a matter of him just you know, when he’s ready to go.”

Could Vegas Lose Jonathan Marchessault and Chandler Stephenson?

Host: “I know you mentioned future problems for Vegas, but I’m looking ahead to the summer. You know the salary cap is going up, and they’re gonna get Martinez off the books. But Chandler Stephenson and Jonathan Marchessault are due new contracts and who knows how they about Mantha, who I guess a rental at this point. But do the Vegas Golden Knights get squeezed here and lose Stephenson and Marchessault in free agency?”

Pagnotta: “I think there might be a better, it’s not the right word, but a more likely chance that Stephenson goes over Marchessault. The reason being Marchessault’s 33. He’s got a $5 million cap hit already. Stephenson seems a little bit younger. He actually turns 30 at some point in April. He’s $2.75 (million), but he’s due for a big raise.

He’s due for $5-$6 million on his next deal, possibly more depending on where he signs. Vegas has the luxury, they are one of six teams that do not have state tax, state income tax. So there’s a benefit there.

You know, we saw that with Gustav Forsling re-signing in Florida for under $6 million. He would have gotten probably six and a half on the open market, maybe more. But because he’s there, it takes a little bit less from a cap side of things. The take-home is still going to be about the same, maybe a little bit more.

But it’s the same situation in Vegas. Yeah, they’ve got, and that’s the other thing as well with the Hertl acquisition; he’s there for six more seasons after this year. So this isn’t just a play for now. It’s also a play for the immediate long-term. That makes sense, because he’s locked in. So they’re also hedging their bets in the event that perhaps they lose a player or two to free agency. They still have, they still have him, but this team looking at where they’re at financially, they still have $9 million bucks in cap space for next season.

That’s gonna be enough to at least get Marchessault so locked in. And then, perhaps some housecleaning with some other pieces.”